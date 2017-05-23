Respironics PerformaTrak

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The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Comfortable seal minimizes facial pressure
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Dual-density forehead pads for comfort and stability
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Digital Auto-Trak compatible for enhanced NIV performance
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
Optional sealing pads minimize air leaks
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
CapStrap simplifies mask application and patient care
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Grab tabs for easy headgear removal and adjustment
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Swivel clips eliminate the need to refit after mask removal
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
Low-cost replacement headgear comes in two styles
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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