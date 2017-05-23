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IntelliBridge System

Patient care device connectivity and interoperability solution

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IntelliBridge System is a vendor-neutral interoperability solution between your hospital information systems and patient care devices - whether from Philips or other manufacturers - to help you boost clinical workflow efficiency, and let you leverage patient data to inform your clinical decisions.

Contact & support
Features
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
Click here for more information
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.

IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Click here for more information
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.

Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Click here for more information
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Alarm management and mobile notifications

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.
  • IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
  • IT friendliness and security
  • Automatic patient to device association
  • Alarm management and mobile notifications
See all features
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
Click here for more information
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices
IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IHE compliant connectivity for a broad selection of patient care devices

IntelliBridge System provides IHE complaint interfaces to connect many popular patient care devices, both Philips and third party device, to hospital information systems. We collaborate with leading medical device manufacturers to develop interfaces as new devices are introduced, as well as to continually keep existing interfaces up-to-date.
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.

IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security
IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Click here for more information
IT friendliness and security
IT friendliness and security

IT friendliness and security

IntelliBridge System supports standard IT best practices such as server virtualization, centralized deployment of software and application updates. This allows support for high availability and potentially reduces costs associated with downtime and data center deployment. We test our product security on an ongoing basis against the latest industry guidelines.
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.

Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association
If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Click here for more information
Automatic patient to device association
Automatic patient to device association

Automatic patient to device association

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can automatically associate patient demographic information with patient care device data for a complete patient medical record.
Alarm management and mobile notifications

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.

Alarm management and mobile notifications

If you are using Philips IntelliVue Information Center (PIIC iX), IntelliBridge System can capture alarm data messages from patient care devices. Alarm data messages can be centralized into the PIIC iX alarm management tools and distributed to nurses’ smartphones through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent, for workflow optimization.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
Physical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Physical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in) Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0 to 55 °C (32 to 131 °F)
Operating humidity
  • Up to 95% RH at 40 °C (104 °F)
Operating altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage temperature
  • -40 tp 60 °C (-40 to 140 °F)
Storage humidity
  • Up to 90% RH at 60°C (140 °F)
Storage altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Input power
  • 100 to 240 VAC (auto sensing), 1A, 50 to 60 Hz
Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
Physical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Physical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in) Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
See all specifications
Compatibility
Compatibility
Philips MR systems
Physical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Physical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • With mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 75 mm (7.87*7.87*2.59 in) Without mounting bracket: 200 * 200 * 87 mm (7.87*7.87*3.43 in)
Weight
  • 1.4 kg (3.09 lb)
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0 to 55 °C (32 to 131 °F)
Operating humidity
  • Up to 95% RH at 40 °C (104 °F)
Operating altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Storage temperature
  • -40 tp 60 °C (-40 to 140 °F)
Storage humidity
  • Up to 90% RH at 60°C (140 °F)
Storage altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft)
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Electrical - IntelliBridge EC40/80
Input power
  • 100 to 240 VAC (auto sensing), 1A, 50 to 60 Hz

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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