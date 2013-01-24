By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
eConsultant telestroke program features and services
eConsultant applies eICU program processes, technology and best practice guidelines to economically and efficiently improve clinical outcomes and lack of access to specialists across a care system.
Telestroke module
For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.
Evidence-based support
The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.
Workflow without limits
Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.
A proven, scalable methodology
eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
