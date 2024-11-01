HeartNavigator

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Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
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Philips Iraq
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +961 1 980016
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Iraq
Call: +961 1 980016
Call: +961 1 980017
Call: +961 1 980018
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic segmentation saves time
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic landmarks to stay on track
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Automatic measurements may help streamline your planning
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Calcification visualization to avoid potential complications
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Automatic view planning aids positioning
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
Integrated live image guidance supports precise navigation
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Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry-leading image-guided therapy solution enables your teams to benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. You can seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen a tableside, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
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Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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