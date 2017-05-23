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Soothie Bear

One piece soother

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Soothie Bear is a one-piece silicone soother with a bear shaped design suitable for newborns up to 3 months of age. The flexible shield is soft and comfortable against baby’s delicate skin.

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Features
One lightweight piece
One lightweight piece

One lightweight piece

Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.

One lightweight piece

One lightweight piece
Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.

One lightweight piece

Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.
Click here for more information
One lightweight piece
One lightweight piece

One lightweight piece

Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.
Click here for more information
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.
Medical grade silicone
Medical grade silicone

Medical grade silicone

Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.

Medical grade silicone

Medical grade silicone
Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.

Medical grade silicone

Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.
Click here for more information
Medical grade silicone
Medical grade silicone

Medical grade silicone

Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.
Orthodontic teat
Orthodontic teat

Orthodontic teat

The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.

Orthodontic teat

Orthodontic teat
The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.

Orthodontic teat

The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.
Click here for more information
Orthodontic teat
Orthodontic teat

Orthodontic teat

The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.
  • One lightweight piece
  • Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
  • Medical grade silicone
  • Orthodontic teat
See all features
One lightweight piece
One lightweight piece

One lightweight piece

Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.

One lightweight piece

One lightweight piece
Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.

One lightweight piece

Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.
Click here for more information
One lightweight piece
One lightweight piece

One lightweight piece

Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.
Click here for more information
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean
Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

Flexible, comfortable, easy to clean

The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.
Medical grade silicone
Medical grade silicone

Medical grade silicone

Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.

Medical grade silicone

Medical grade silicone
Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.

Medical grade silicone

Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.
Click here for more information
Medical grade silicone
Medical grade silicone

Medical grade silicone

Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.
Orthodontic teat
Orthodontic teat

Orthodontic teat

The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.

Orthodontic teat

Orthodontic teat
The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.

Orthodontic teat

The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.
Click here for more information
Orthodontic teat
Orthodontic teat

Orthodontic teat

The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.

Documentation

Specification (1)

Specification

Specification (1)

Specification

See all documentation

Specification (1)

Specification

Specifications

Soothie Bear Specifications
Soothie Bear Specifications
Country of origin
  • USA
What is included
  • Silicone Pacifier: 2 pcs
Features
  • Can be sterilized
  • BPA-Free
  • Helps to comfort your baby
  • Medical grade silicone
  • One-piece construction
Development stages
  • Stages: 0 - 3 months
Soothie Bear Specifications
Soothie Bear Specifications
Country of origin
  • USA
What is included
  • Silicone Pacifier: 2 pcs
See all specifications
Soothie Bear Specifications
Soothie Bear Specifications
Country of origin
  • USA
What is included
  • Silicone Pacifier: 2 pcs
Features
  • Can be sterilized
  • BPA-Free
  • Helps to comfort your baby
  • Medical grade silicone
  • One-piece construction
Development stages
  • Stages: 0 - 3 months

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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