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Comfort Manual Breast Pump

Breast Pump for manual use

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This manual breast pump with compact design, wide neck, and ergonomic shape helps mothers fulfill their breastfeeding needs. Now it’s easy to travel, pump, store, and feed.

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Features
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
Click here for more information
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
Unique, natural expressing position
Unique, natural expressing position

Unique, natural expressing position

This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.

Unique, natural expressing position

Unique, natural expressing position
This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.

Unique, natural expressing position

This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.
Click here for more information
Unique, natural expressing position
Unique, natural expressing position

Unique, natural expressing position

This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.
Click here for more information
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.
Pump, store, feed all in one
Pump, store, feed all in one

Pump, store, feed all in one

The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.

Pump, store, feed all in one

Pump, store, feed all in one
The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.

Pump, store, feed all in one

The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.
Click here for more information
Pump, store, feed all in one
Pump, store, feed all in one

Pump, store, feed all in one

The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*
Click here for more information
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*
A practical feeding solution

A practical feeding solution

For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.

A practical feeding solution

For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.

A practical feeding solution

For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.
  • Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
  • Unique, natural expressing position
  • Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
  • Pump, store, feed all in one
See all features
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
Click here for more information
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior
Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

Pump mimics infant suckling behavior

By combining breast compression with gentle suction, the pump is designed to mimic the infant’s suckling behavior. It features our clinically proven massage cushion with soft petals that gently compress the breast to stimulate milk flow. This innovative cushion has a distinctive, velvety texture that feels warm on the breast, further helping mothers to relax while expressing.
Unique, natural expressing position
Unique, natural expressing position

Unique, natural expressing position

This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.

Unique, natural expressing position

Unique, natural expressing position
This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.

Unique, natural expressing position

This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.
Click here for more information
Unique, natural expressing position
Unique, natural expressing position

Unique, natural expressing position

This manual breast pump has a unique compact breast shield design and a short angled funnel. Mothers can sit in a comfortable position when expressing. Unlike other breast pumps, mothers can sit in a relaxed, upright position when expressing, while milk flows directly into the container.
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.
Click here for more information
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control
Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

Ergonomic shape for fingertip control

The Comfort manual breast pump is compact with an ergonomically shaped handle for effortless fingertip control. This allows mothers to keep a tight seal on the breast, making pumping easier. The vacuum level is easily controlled by one hand.
Pump, store, feed all in one
Pump, store, feed all in one

Pump, store, feed all in one

The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.

Pump, store, feed all in one

Pump, store, feed all in one
The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.

Pump, store, feed all in one

The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.
Click here for more information
Pump, store, feed all in one
Pump, store, feed all in one

Pump, store, feed all in one

The Comfort manual breast pump is portable, small and lightweight. And it fits the full range of Philips Avent milk storage solutions. The recognized ease of use and the low cost of this pump reduces the barriers to milk expression, making it an ideal way for busy mothers to achieve their infant feeding goals.
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*
Click here for more information
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump
User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

User perceptions on the Avent manual pump

In a recent study of UK mothers, 94% mothers strongly agreed that being comfortable when expressing is important for good milk flow while 90% of mothers were very satisfied with the effectiveness of the breast pump and 97% of mothers strongly agreed that the Philips Avent Manual pump is easy to use*
A practical feeding solution

A practical feeding solution

For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.

A practical feeding solution

For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.

A practical feeding solution

For healthcare professionals, Philips Avent Comfort manual breast pump is an ideal solution to initiate and maintain a breast milk supply for mothers of term and pre-term infants. With a clinically proven ergonomic design and gentle massage cushion, this breast pump is the #1 brand recommended by moms worldwide¹.

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specification (1)

Specification

  • ¹ Based on December 2012 TNS online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 22,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
  • * Independent home placement test among 73 mothers in the UK, August 2011

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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