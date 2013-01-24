Home
Breast Milk Storage Bags Healthy storage of breast milk

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Healthy storage of breast milk

Convenient, pre-sterilized, one-time use bags provide safe and secure storage for a nursing mother’s precious breast milk.

Features
Nursing mothers get exceptional protection for their breast milk with the Philips Avent breast milk storage bags. Each (180ml/6oz) pre-sterilized bag comes ready for immediate use and can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. A great recommendation from professionals such as you.
Each bag is easy-to-use with a wide opening for quick filling and pouring. You can feel confident about a mother’s storage of her breast milk with these bags. It’s easy for them to follow proper storage guidelines for maximum safety. Tamper evident seal for complete hygiene, reinforced seams and dual layer bag and secure, leak-proof double zipper.

