Search terms

EN
AR
New

MR Qflow

Visualizing and quantifying blood flow dynamics

Find similar products

Supports visualization and quantification of blood flow dynamics by assisting in review of MR phase-contrast data, on vascular ROIs segmented manually, or semi-automatically. Also, supports cardiac blood flow analysis and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis. It assists to exclude or confirm the presence of ambiguity in flow-through vessels, valves or spinal cord/aqueduct.​ Qflow analysis is integrated as part of MR Cardiac Suite allowing flow and functional analysis in one suite with combined reporting.

Contact & support
  • New UI workflow based on previous version algorithms

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.