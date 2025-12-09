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SmartSpeed Precise - Abdomen

MR Clinical Applications

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Philips SmartSpeed Precise is our next generation acceleration technique that expands the proven Compressed SENSE and SmartSpeed technologies with a unique integrated Dual AI innovation. SmartSpeed Precise takes the leap towards ultimate precision at maximum speed by speeding up scan time up to 3 times [1] and enabling an increase in sharpness by up to 80% [2] helping to increase MRI department productivity. SmartSpeed Precise is available across Philips’ entire portfolio of 1.5T and 3.0T MR systems [3] and for all anatomies.

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  • 1. Compared to SENSE imaging, with no loss in image quality.
  • 2. Reconstruction technology Compared to conventional (SENSE/ Compressed SENSE, SmartSpeed AI) imaging. Sharpness was evaluated with phantom scanning.
  • 3. dStream based systems, not available for Prodiva and Multiva systems.

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