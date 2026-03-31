Search terms

EN
AR

SmartHeart

MR Clinical Applications

Find similar products

Philips SmartHeart revolutionizes the CMR workflow by integrating AI to fully automate cardiac MR planning. SmartHeart delivers fully automated AI-enabled cardiac planning within 30 seconds. [1] With a single click, technologists can generate all 14 basic and advanced cardiac views that are aligned with the guidelines of ESC, AHA and SCMR.

Contact & support

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • 1. From the end of the survey.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.