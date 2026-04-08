Philips CardiacQuant Perfusion enables single-bolus quantitative myocardial perfusion imaging. It automatically corrects for respiratory and cardiac motion with integrated FEIR motion correction, which helps to reduce motion between dynamics [1] and improve image quality. The solution delivers embedded Arterial Input Function (AIF) and proton-density-weighted images to support standardized measurement and quantitative classification of myocardial blood flow [2] in post-processing tools.
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