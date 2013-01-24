Clinical workflow solutions

Order management app Easy electronic ordering of a radiology exam with simple, intuitive and quick procedure selection, including favorites. Interface with EMR, labs, and other systems, eliminating the need to capture data manually.
Schedule and check-in app Quick scheduling to drive an efficient workflow with visualized indicators. Automatic recommendations or manual scheduling using simultaneous multiple-exam and cross-modality scheduling.
Technologist documentation app Access to important information captured earlier in the workflow and easy access to prior images via Vue Motion enterprise viewer module. Ability to change/add exams, monitoring of patients waiting list, including wait time and exam preparations and contrast material administration flow.
Radiologist app Exam justification and prioritization to verify appropriateness of ordered exams, define priority, and provide more information. Access to important information entered throughout the workflow by the reading radiologist, such as scanned documents, technologist’s notes, etc.
Global worklist
Index multiple archives stored on servers throughout your healthcare enterprise in order to present a single worklist seamlessly to end users.
Secure Permission-based import ensures that authorized users and groups have access to manage exams, orders, patients and documents.
Flexible Display multiple worklists on a single screen, such as a subspecialty worklist plus a general radiology worklist.
Efficient Directly launch the diagnostic viewer and reporting solutions.
Features & benefits
Shared global worklist Image acquisition and reporting can be performed seamlessly across multiple sites. Residents can be on call for more than one site at the same time.
Workflow orchestrator
Automatically deliver the most urgent studies to the most qualified radiologists to expedite reading and reporting so that appropriate treatment can be given as quickly as possible.
Coordinated Users can read studies based on subspecialty and organize a peer review process to elevate the quality of diagnosis.
Productive Automatically present the most relevant study to speed turnaround time. Use the real-time analytics dashboard to track performance and service metrics for actionable analytics.
Connected Access reports and follow-up by ordering physician. Use screen sharing, chat and link invitations to simplify and improve collaborative relationships.
Some products/solutions are only available in selected countries.
