Philips OneSpace Insights 

    Optimization Services

    Philips OneSpace Insights is an enterprise cloud-based solution for healthcare facilities, offering advanced analytical capabilities.

    Ensure business continuity, unlock new analytical capabilities and identify opportunities for improvement. With a single point of entry, Philips OneSpace Insights provides uniform views across sites, departments, modalities and vendors of your medical equipment.

     

    OneSpace Insights, your enterprise cloud solution with advanced analytics, optimizes business outcomes and drives continuous improvement.

    We provide:

    OneSpace Insights is a cloud enabled suite of dashboards with advanced analytics capabilities to optimize operations in your healthcare organization.

    Gain a single, unified view with OneSpace Insights dashboards for performance insights, seamless service and asset management.

    Disclaimer: Philips OneSpace insights offer is available in the European region, please contact your local Philips representative for details.

    Typical operational performance management

    Service delivery summary

    Available 24/7 through Customer Services Portal, across service levels of Basic and Premium, OneSpace Insights dashboards include:
     

    • Basic: Inventory dashboard: Gain equipment lifecycle insights for unified enterprise-wide and holistic asset management.
    • Basic: Service performance dashboard. View uptime and fleet service performance insights.
    • Premium: Assessment dashboard. Define equipment status and priority for investment.
    • Premium: Cybersecurity dashboard. Manage security and vulnerability of assets.
    • Premium: Utilization dashboard. Monitor system performance. 
    • Premium: Dose management dashboard. Gain insights into radiation dosage.

    Benefits

    OneSpace Insights is a cloud enabled suite of dashboards with advanced analytics capabilities to optimize operations in your healthcare organization. Access OneSpace Insights via the Customer Service Portal.
     

    • Optimize system uptime: Track your fleet, assets and service performance. View status, identify which hospital systems require action, and when, to optimize availability.
    • Improve staff and patient experience: Access cross-department utilization insights to optimize planning, procedures and workflows for improved business outcomes.
    • Enable operational efficiency: Assess your inventory and performance metrics to plan for investments and ensure full utilization of medical equipment. Control and receive notifications on radiation dosage used in patients above threshold levels to optimize workflows.
    • Enhance cybersecurity: Act on insights with detailed security incident analysis, vulnerability and risk assessment. 

    Available 24/7 through customer services portal

    Why now

    Typical operational performance management challenges encountered by healthcare providers include fragmented information, varied data across vendors, scattered and inconsistent performance management, missing views, incomplete asset lists and ad hoc methods of replacement planning.

