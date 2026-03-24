Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before September 1st, 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support.
Standard Charger
Note: The DiamondClean and the Prestige series cannot use this charger.
Model ID's are:
9900 Prestige Charger
The 9900 Prestige charger comes with a charging base and a charging stand.
Place the stand on top of the base. Then, insert the toothbrush handle on the stand.
The charger base will have the model numbers CBB1001 or CBB2001, depending on the color.
DiamondClean, DiamondClean Smart and DiamondClean 9000 Chargers
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers look similar, but they only work with the toothbrush they came with. Please refer to the chart below and verify the code on the bottom of the charger is compatible with the code on the bottom of the toothbrush handle.
|Power toothbrush model
|Code on the bottom of handle
|Code on the bottom of charger
|DiamondClean
|HX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938B, HX938V, HX938P, HX938W, HX939B, HX939L, HX939P, HX939V, HX939W
|HX9100
|DiamondClean Smart
|HX992B, HX992P, HX992R, HX992S, HX992W, HX993B, HX993L, HX993P, HX993R, HX993S, HX993W
|CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001
|DiamondClean 9000
|HX991B, HX991W, HX991M, HX991K, HX991P, HX991R, HX991W
|CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001