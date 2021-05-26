Home
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?

We do not recommended winding the cord around your Philips Styler as this may damage the cord. After using your hair styler wait for it to cool down and wind the cord separately as shown in the image below.
Philips Hair Styler cord

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD302/13 , BHD340/13 , BHD360/23 .

