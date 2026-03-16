Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".



Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.