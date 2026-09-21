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Can I use essential oils in the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser reservoir?

It is not recommended to use essential oils in the reservoir. Mouthwash can be mixed with water and used in the reservoir. After using mouthwash, rinse the device to prevent clogging by partially filling reservoir with warm water and running product with tip pointed into sink until reservoir is empty.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3333/23 , HX3333/24 .

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