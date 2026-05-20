2 year warranty
If you cannot turn your Philips Tower Fan on, off, or switch the modes, find below possible causes and solutions.
The information on this page applies to the following models: CX5550/01, CX7550/01, CX1520/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
The front grille on my Philips Fan is dirty
My Philips Fan produces a strange smell
My Philips Fan is too loud
I cannot turn on/off my Philips Tower Fan
The airflow from my Philips Tower Fan is weak
My Philips Fan makes an unusual noise when oscillating
My Philips Fan suddenly turns off
My Philips Fan’s base is wobbly or vibrating