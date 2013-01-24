Home
    -{discount-value}

    Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

    Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner. See all benefits

    Replacement kit ready to use with two washable and reusable microfiber pads; and an Active calc filter to prolong the lifetime of your Philips SteamPlus steam cleaner. See all benefits

      Compatible with SteamPlus FC7020 steam cleaner

      • 2 washable micro-fiber brushes
      • 1 active calc filter
      • Replace every 6 months
      • Compatible with FC7020...21
      2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove. We recommend to exchange each pad every 6 months, to enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results with the SteamPlus steam cleaner.

      The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.Easily exchange the filter located underneath the water tank container for extending the lifetime of your SteamPlus steam cleaner.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Micropads
        2x
        Active Calc Filter
        Yes

