Easy to change and attach

2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove. We recommend to exchange each pad every 6 months, to enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results with the SteamPlus steam cleaner.