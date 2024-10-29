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  • Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

    2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FY1410/30

    Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

    Original replacement filters for your 2in1 air purifier: HEPA NanoProtect filter for protection against pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

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    2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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    Original filter for 2in1 1000i and 2000i Series

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

    • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 2 years
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips 1000i and 2000i Series

    Compatible with Philips 1000i and 2000i Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 1000i and 2000i Series 2in1 air purifier and humidifier: AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC2721,AC2726,AC2729. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 2 years

    Long life filters up to 2 years

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 2 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      No
      Active carbon
      No
      Lifetime
      Up to 2 years

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      360 mm
      Product Weight
      0.29 kg
      Product Width
      275 mm
      Product Length
      28 mm
      Package Length
      550 mm
      Package Width
      290 mm
      Package Height
      375 mm
      Package Weight
      0.439 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips 2in1 air purifiers
      AC1214,AC1215, AC1217, AC272X

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    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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