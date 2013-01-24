Home
    Feel that bass

    Love those moments where the bass kicks in? These in-ear wireless headphones deliver stronger bass at the touch of a button! You get 10 hours play time, fast charging, and soft wing tips for a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. See all benefits

      Feel that bass

      • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
      • In-ear
      BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

      BASS boost button. Instantly stronger bass

      These wireless headphones boast 8.2 mm neodymium drivers that give you clear sound and punchy bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button on the in-line remote. You'll feel the difference instantly.

      10 hours play time. USB-C charging

      10 hours play time. USB-C charging

      You get 10 hours play time from a 2-hours charge via USB-C. If you're running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will give you another 1.5 hours. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

      Secure, flexible, comfortable

      Secure, flexible, comfortable

      The oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers give you a comfortable in-ear fit. Soft wing tips fit snuggly under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation.

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, train extra 1.5 hours

      If you need an extra boost, just 15 minutes Quick Charge gives you an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Speaker diameter
        8.2mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        105  dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        10  hr

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.016  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.082  kg
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.047  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10967 4
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Nett weight
        0.84  kg
        Tare weight
        1.948  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10967 1
        Gross weight
        2.788  kg
        Height
        21.2  cm
        Length
        42.2  cm
        Width
        22  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.298  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10967 8
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Length
        10.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.105  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.193  kg
        Width
        10.1  cm

