IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.1,2,3,4
• Helps you understand precisely where the disease begins and ends directly on the angiogram
• Clearly guides your pre and post strategy decisions for improved outcomes
Designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and help identify branches, dissections, thrombus, and plaque distribution in bifurcations.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red to identify: