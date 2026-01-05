2 year warranty
Milk typically flows effortlessly in the original Natural nipple, Anti-colic nipple, or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher nipple flow rate is recommended when switching to the Natural Response nipple.
Allow your baby to become familiar with the new nipple. Observe your little one’s cues to check if the nipple needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response nipple flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/02, SCD838/11, SCD878/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and nipple for first use?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
Can I use Natural Response nipple with the original Natural bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response nipple packs?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response nipple?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response nipple?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
Which Natural Response nipple suits my baby best?
How to use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?