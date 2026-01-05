Philips Support How does my original Natural or Anti-colic nipple compare to Natural Response nipple?

Milk typically flows effortlessly in the original Natural nipple, Anti-colic nipple, or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher nipple flow rate is recommended when switching to the Natural Response nipple.

Allow your baby to become familiar with the new nipple. Observe your little one’s cues to check if the nipple needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response nipple flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.

New nipple navigation on product packs in 2025! We are in the process of updating our product packs with clear navigation. The new navigation comes with easily recognizable colors and better clarity on the nipple flow rate. New guidance, same nipples in the pack!