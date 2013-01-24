Philips intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging offers advanced visualization that enables you to tailor your treatment for every patient. Get the answers not apparent from angiography alone by using IVUS in your treatment strategy.
Philips IVUS helps you:
Decide the best therapy option
Guide pre-stent planning
Confirm and optimize treatment results
Discover how Philips IVUS benefits your treatment plans in peripheral and coronary interventions.
Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.
